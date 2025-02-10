San Francisco Giants Face Tough Decision on Veteran Catcher's Future
Five years ago, when The San Francisco Giants were trying to identify a veteran backup for Buster Posey by sifting among catchers at the end of spring training, team management resorted to a common truth in the industry — you can never have too much catching.
Entering this spring training, that still holds true, even as the Giants have a veteran catcher to back up their new star behind the plate.
It was obvious Tom Murphy would be the backup to rising defensive standout Patrick Bailey when the Giants signed him to a two-year, $8.25 million contract last winter.
Bailey's youth and glove-first skill set would undoubtedly complement Murphy's power bat and veteran expertise.
It didn't work out that way. Murphy nursed a left knee injury for most of the season and he only played in 13 games. The Giants needed six different catchers to finish the season.
Murphy will turn 34 years old this season and has played in 74 games the past three years. So, it stands to reason the Giants would consider all of their options before giving him the backup job once again.
That appears to be the direction the Giants are heading. The Athletic reported recently that San Francisco intends to hold an "open competition" to be Bailey's backup.
Bailey has had his own injury issues, with three concussions and a strained oblique in his two MLB seasons.
Murphy’s competition could come from Sam Huff, a former Texas Rangers Top 30 prospect who showed power in the minor leagues but never caught on in the Majors. The Giants signed him to a Major League deal after the Rangers released him.
San Francisco has Logan Porter and Max Stassi in camp on minor-league contracts. Stassi is a 33-year-old MLB veteran with 403 games but hasn’t played in the Majors since 2022. Porter has played 11 MLB games.
Murphy's injury persisted all season as a ligament in his knee was slow to heal and impeded his ability to crouch behind the plate.
When the Giants signed Murphy, it was clear what they liked about him. He is a real power threat when healthy, particularly when facing left-handed pitching.
In 2022 and 2023, he was a productive player, hitting .292 with nine home runs in 61 games. His .879 OPS and 148 wRC+ in 201 trips to the plate were especially noteworthy, as no catcher had higher OPS or wRC+ during that time, in data gathered by MLB Trade Rumors.
Murphy remains the front-runner to be Bailey's backup. Given his and Bailey's injury struggles, it's possible the Giants might try to carry a third catcher. If he remains healthy and productive, he probably retains the back-up job. But if he doesn't, the Giants face a tough choice.