San Francisco Giants Farm System Was Concerningly Ranked Worst In Baseball
The San Francisco Giants are off to a strong start to the season, but sustaining future success will have to be on the mind of their new president of baseball operations.
This winter, Buster Posey officially took over the front office of the Giants, and he will be trying to usher in a new successful era for San Francisco.
During the offseason, the Giants were largely quiet outside of two notable signings; Willy Adames and Justin Verlander. While Adames will hopefully be a long-term fixture for the franchise, Verlander is likely just a one-year addition.
However, while they did spend a good amount of money on both players, their overall goal was to cut payroll, which was achieved after numerous free agents departed.
With a couple of bad contracts previously on the books, going into a bit of a reset seemed like the plan. However, the hot start to the campaign might have changed things with this team looking more than solid.
Furthermore, while it is great to see San Francisco performing well this year, the long-term outlook for the team could be a bit of a concern.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently ranked the Giants’ farm system as the worst in baseball, which is very concerning for the years to come.
One of the keys to sustain a successful franchise is to have a strong farm system to utilize.
Whether that is to produce homegrown players for their Major League roster or trading prospects away to get established stars in return, it’s always important to have talent in the minors.
For the Giants, being ranked 30th in the league doesn’t come as too much of a surprise.
Outside of Bryce Eldridge, who is ranked as a Tier 1 prospect, San Francisco doesn’t have anyone in either Tier 2 or 3.
Fortunately, Eldridge could be a star in the league with his ability to hit for power, and first base will likely be a position of need in the somewhat near future.
When looking down the road, though, improving the farm system has to be a goal for the franchise.
With the Giants getting off to a hot start, the potential might be there for them to be buyers at the trade deadline. But it would behoove the team to be very careful when it comes to potentially trading prospects from a farm system that already isn’t great.