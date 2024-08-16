San Francisco Giants Farm System Struggling to Rebuild
The San Francisco Giants have spent the bulk of the last month trying to claw their way back into the Wild Card race. They have gotten big contributions from young players like Heliot Ramos and Tyler Fitzgerald this season, but most of their roster is made up of veterans. Although Ramos was no longer a prospect, Fitzgerald, Kyle Harrison and Marco Luciano all graduated this year, leaving the farm system in a rough place.
In the past, both Harrison and Luciano were considered top 30 prospects, but without them, things got worse. In fact, MLB Pipeline moved them back from 17 in this preseason to 23 in their new ranks.
Bryce Eldridge has become their number one prospect. The first baseman has an exciting amount of power, but his position will hold him back in the rankings. The 19-year-old is the number 54 prospect on the top 100 and made the Future's Game. He has posted an .859 OPS this season, but is still a few years away.
As for their other top 100 prospects, one might not even be considered that anymore. He hasn't officially graduated, but Hayden Birdsong has become a staple in the San Francisco rotation. Soon, he won't be prospect eligible, meaning they will have a new number two.
James Tibbs III was their first round pick in 2024, and ranks 99 on the top 100. While he is expected to be a fast moving college bat, it will still take time. Dakota Jordan, another draft selection, has some elite tools but there is a lot of concern about his swing and miss.
Their top players graduating isn't the only reason the system has fallen in the rankings, though. Carson Whisenhunt was a top 100 prospect, but has since fallen off that list. The lefty has a great changeup and a 12.6 K/9 in the minors, but has struggled with walks this season. He is currently on the IL.
There are a lot of dart throws for the Giants. Rayner Arias is an 18-year-old outfielder with exciting tools, but hasn't had the time to develop. Former first round pick Reggie Crawford has a great fastball and plus slider, but looks like a reliever at this point.
Then, there are players such as Wade Meckler and Carson Seymour who have lost some of their prospect shine.
Over the past few seasons, the Giants have relied on short term, high priced contracts for veterans. Even though they have graduated multiple players this season, the system still leaves a lot to be desired.