San Francisco Giants Featured in New Austin Butler Film, ‘Caught Stealing’
Images released of a new film called “Caught Stealing” features Academy award-nominated actor Austin Butler — and some San Francisco Giants call-outs.
The film, set to be released on Aug. 29, was featured in a “first look” feature at Vanity Fair. The cover photo of the story featured Butler, along with actress Zoë Kravitz, in a scene. Butler is wearing a brown San Francisco Giants hat in the photo.
According to the story, Butler “…plays a hard-luck former ballplayer who becomes the target of an assortment of underworld thugs and sociopaths.” The film is set and was filmed in New York City.
The film is based on the book “Caught Stealing” by Charlie Huston. In the book, Butler’s character grew up in the Bay Area and was a high school baseball star.
In another set of photos posted by Discussing Film, photos that are also in the story, one features Butler’s character wearing the Giants hat, a snapback, backwards. Another features Butler holding a metal baseball bat while standing by a refrigerator. On the refrigerator is a KNBR 68 magnet with a Giants logo, along with a Giants magnet schedule.
Director Darren Aronofsky set the film in 1998, so it stands to reason the magnet schedule is from that season or a season prior.
This isn’t the first time the Giants have been featured on the screen. In 1996 Tony Scott directed “The Fan,” which featured Robert DeNiro as Gil Renaud, an obsessed fan of San Francisco Giants star Bobby Rayburn. Parts of the film were shot in San Francisco.
Butler’s breakthrough role was in “Elvis,” released in 2022, which led to him winning a Golden Globe and a BAFTA award for best actor, along with earning an Academy award nomination in the same category. Last year he starred in a miniseries called “Masters of the Air” and on the screen in “Dune: Part 2.”
Along with Butler and Kravitz, the film features another Oscar winner, Regina King, along with Liev Schreiber, Matt Smith, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Action Bronson and Bad Bunny.