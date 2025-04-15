San Francisco Giants Former Top Pitching Prospect Signs Deal With Minnesota Twins
As the San Francisco Giants aim to continue their great start to the season, one of their former top pitching prospects has recently signed with a hopeful contender in the American League.
It has been an excellent start to the year for the Giants, who have been one of the biggest surprises in baseball. Fortunately, their pitching staff and some of the young arms have been doing well early on.
Recently, a former first-round pick and a top pitching prospect in their organization several years ago signed a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins, as right-hander Tyler Beede looks to turn his career around.
Beede was the 14th overall pick by San Francisco in the 2024 MLB draft. As a first-round pick, he was considered to be one of the top prospects in the organization, but it ultimately didn’t work out for him.
The Giants gave him a good opportunity to prove himself in 2019. He started in 22 games, but totaled a 5-10 record and had a 5.08 ERA.
Overall, he was in the organization until 2022, before going to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
In his five years in the majors, he has totaled a 8-16 record and 5.55 ERA. The right-hander certainly hasn’t lived up to the expectations of a high first-round pick, but will be trying to prove himself in the Twins organization.
He most recently had a cup of tea with the Cleveland Guardians in 2024 after pitching in Japan in 2023. However, his results after coming back to the Majors last season weren’t great, with an 8.36 ERA in 14 innings pitched.
As a former top prospect, he will be getting another chance, but it’s hard to expect anything drastic to change for him.