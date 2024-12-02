San Francisco Giants Four Best Contracts on Next Season's Payroll
The San Francisco Giants have been frustratingly middling in the three seasons since posting a 107-55 record.
They have played to a 240-246 record in that time, with a third-place finish in the National League West and two fourth-place finishes.
Franchise legend Buster Posey took the reins as the president of baseball operations in the middle of 2024 and promptly made headlines with an extension to veteran third baseman Matt Chapman that will likely take him to the end of his career.
But that is not one of the best contracts on the payroll, while the four we talk about today certainly are.
All figures accurate as of December 2
C Patrick Bailey
Young catcher Patrick Bailey has quickly made a name for himself in the Bay Area, but it has not been for his production at the plate.
Bailey has posted an 81 OPS+ across 801 plate appearances in 218 games since debuting in 2023, but he has shown that he is one of the best fielding catchers in the sport.
The young catcher has tallied 16 framing runs across both 2023 and 2024, leading the sport in that metric in both years, while posting pop times in the 95th or better percentile in both years per Baseball Savant.
The offense certainly leaves more to be desired for Bailey, but when he is as good behind the plate as he is, you can find offensive production elsewhere and not skip a beat.
Pre-Arb, League Minimum
SS Tyler Fitzgerald
Shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald has been one of those interesting late-bloomers that fans fall in love with, and the Giants faithful have certainly fallen in love with him.
Fitzgerald has still yet to play in 162 Major League games, but he has still posted a 133 OPS+ across 375 plate appearances in 106 games since debuting in 2023.
With a BABIP of .380 in 2024, a regression could be in the cards for the batter, and he will need to cut down on the strikeouts, but with the upside that he showed this year, it is no question that he holds one of the best deals on the roster.
Defensively, Fitzgerald may be better suited for second base, but he is not completely detrimental to a team at short.
Pre-Arb, League Minimum
OF Heliot Ramos
Heliot Ramos had a breakout campaign in 2024 that saw the young outfielder garner his first All-Star nod.
It was the first time Ramos had consistent playing time, with 518 plate appearances in 121 games, and it seemed to be the trick as he posted a 125 OPS+.
Ramos showed fantastic bat speed (75.2 MPH) and barrel rates (14.5 percent), placing in the 90th and 92nd percentiles respectively in Major League Baseball.
Defensively, Ramos played center field the most but is much better suited for a corner outfield spot, and showed that he can provide the power expected of corner outfielders with 22 in 121 games in 2024.
Pre-Arb, League Minimum
SP Logan Webb
San Francisco signed Logan Webb to a five-year, $90 million deal in 2023 that began in 2024 and will run through 2028.
Webb is the same caliber of pitcher as Philadelphia Phillies workhorse Aaron Nola, making 32 or more starts in each of the last three seasons and pitching 200 or more innings in each of the last two.
The starter is consistent in his production on the mound, too, with a 3.42 career ERA and a 118 ERA+, and has finished 11th or better in National League Cy Young Award voting in each of the last three years including a runner-up finish in 2023.
Surprisingly, Webb earned only his first All-Star nod in 2024, but more are sure to come for the workhorse, and his deal is one of the most team-friendly in baseball for a pitcher.