San Francisco Giants Free Agency Infield Target Has Bust Potential
The San Francisco Giants are heading into the offseason looking to improve after what was another disappointing campaign in 2024.
For the third straight season, the Giants found themselves under the .500 mark and missing the playoffs. In their own division, it feels like San Francisco has fallen way behind the San Diego Padres, and they certainly feel light years behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.
While the franchise isn’t shy about spending, they haven’t done much of it of late. Being unable to lure in top free agents and superstar caliber players is one of the reasons why the team made a massive change in the front office and brought in Buster Posey as president of baseball operations.
Posey should help bring some more legitimacy to the organization, but he has a tough task of trying to fix the franchise.
The Giants should be fairly active in free agency this winter, and upgrading the lineup is one area that they need to address. One player who makes sense for them at a position of need is second baseman Gleyber Torres.
Torres is coming off a nice season with the New York Yankees and could be a solid complimentary piece for San Francisco. However, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about why the second baseman might not live up to his potential contract this offseason. The reason? It may be a question of power.
“It is nonetheless fair to question whether the power he showed earlier in his career is gone for good," Rymer wrote. "That was a juiced ball era, after all, and Torres' fly balls are shorter on average than they were back then. He's also coming off a mere 35.4 hard-hit percentage. It's the lowest mark of his career, and it landed him in the 23rd percentile among all hitters.”
The 27-year-old has been a good player for the Yankees, but it seems like his time in New York is coming to an end. He is an interesting player to consider in free agency this year.
Figuring out the type of contract the 27-year-old will be a challenge, as at his age he should be seeking a multi-year deal. However, he is coming off a down season in terms of his power numbers.
A potential move to San Francisco likely won’t help him improve those power numbers, as he would be going to one of the most pitcher-friendly parks in the majors. With some of the underlying metrics also showing a down season for Torres, he does seem to have some bust potential as a free agent.