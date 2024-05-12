San Francisco Giants Front Office Disappointed in Offseason Decisions
The San Francisco Giants have been one of the most disappointing teams in baseball almost 40 games into the season. Making additions to better their roster and give them a chance to compete in the National League, the Giants are 18-23 and already nine games out of first place in the NL West.
Jorge Soler, Jung Hoo Lee, Matt Chapman, Jordan Hicks, and Blake Snell were the big moves of the offseason.
Soler, regarded as one of the best power hitters in baseball when he's healthy. currently has five home runs and is slashing .202/.294/.361.
Hoo Lee, who won the KBO Most Valuable Player Award in 2022, was perhaps the biggest signing of the offseason. Landing an international player of his caliber was a step in the right direction for San Francisco's scouting department. The left-hander has two home runs and is slashing .262/.310/.331 in 36 games.
The veteran Chapman has been criticized for his lack of hitting during his career and that's been the case again this season, slashing .213/.261/.355.
Snell, who didn't have an offseason due to signing late in the offseason, finds himself on the IL. In his three starts prior to his IL stint, the 2023 NL Cy Young winner owned an ERA of 11.57.
One of the only bright spots this season has been Hicks as he's posted a 2.30 ERA in 43.0 innings pitched.
With most of their offseason additions struggling early on, the Giants' decision-makers have been disappointed with the moves they made, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
"The San Francisco Giants were ecstatic this spring making three key free-agent signings. That euphoria has turned into bitter disappointment among the decision-makers."
While they've struggled, these veterans have figured it out for much of their careers, so seeing them do that as the season continues wouldn't be surprising. San Francisco's front office better hope for that after the financial commitment they made this offseason.