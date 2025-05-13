San Francisco Giants Future HOF Pitcher Still Searching for First Win of Season
When the San Francisco Giants signed veteran righty Justin Verlander this past offseason, they did so in hopes that the future first ballot Hall of Famer would bring some stability and leadership to a young team on the rise.
The now 42-year-old had a bit of a rough start to the 2025 season, but has quietly returned to form over his last few games. Despite putting his team in position to win several times though, Verlander has still yet to secure his first win of the season.
This trend reared it's head yet again on Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Verlander was once again unable to lock down the victory despite throwing six innings of two-run ball on the bump.
The Giants offense was only able to muster a single run in support, which is part of another troubling trend the team has been dealing with over the first month and a half of the season. The bats have struggled to find consistency, and as a result the team has left their fair share of wins on the table.
This also isn't the first time lack of run support has bitten Verlander either. The three-time AL Cy Young award winner has gone six or more innings while allowing two or fewer runs in four of his last five starts, and walked away with all them winless.
Verlander has done his part in each of these appearances on the mound, and each time the bats have failed to come through for their veteran pitcher.
While this recent stretch has certainly been frustrating for Verlander, something is bound to break in his favor eventually. The production is there, it's just a matter of the offense finally coming through when it counts.
Until that happens though, all Verlander can do is continuing taking the mound every fifth day and stacking quality starts.