San Francisco Giants Get Unfortunate Injury Diagnosis Regarding Casey Schmitt
The San Francisco Giants received eagerly awaited injury news with regards to the status of one of their young infielders.
Over the weekend, the Giants placed the versatile Casey Schmitt on the injured list with what was described as an oblique injury.
With the results of the MRI coming back on Monday afternoon, it was revealed the strain is Grade 2. The team expects him to miss roughly a month.
The news was first reported by Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.
Schmitt sustained the injury while hitting in the batting cage before a game over the weekend.
He has played just eight contests in a part time role and has struggled mightily at the plate. With a slash line of .174/.208/.261 with two RBI and just four hits on the year, Schmitt has had a hard time replicating some of the success he saw in his minor breakout 2024 season.
Last year, he played in 40 games and slashed .252/.283/.477 with six home runs and 16 RBI, racking up 27 hits.
As a result of placing him on the injured list, San Francisco selected the contract of David Villar, who now has the chance to earn the role on the big league roster over Schmitt even when the latter gets healthy.
Schmitt has produced nicely at the minor league level throughout his career, slashing .280/.347/.458 with 46 home runs and 198 RBI in 311 games across four seasons.
He likely has not seen his last Major League opportunity, but the pressure will certainly be on once he gets healthy, especially if Villar plays well in his absence.