San Francisco Giants Issue Brutal Injury News On Slugger in Flurry of Roster Moves
The San Francisco Giants have announced three major roster moves including a surprising injury update on one of their promising young sluggers.
According to an announcement from the team, Jerar Encarnación has been transferred to the 60-day injured list, meaning he is going to be out for the next two months from now.
Encarnación had surgery before the season started which was expected to keep him out for two months, but nearly a month into the season it seems that initial diagnosis was a bit optimistic and closer to three months at a minimum.
Last year, Encarnación played in 35 games for San Francisco and slashed .248/.277/.425 with five home runs and 19 RBI and inspired confidence that he could be a potential breakout candidate this season.
Instead, it appears he will have a fight on his hands to even play at any point in 2025.
In two other moves, the Giants have placed infielder Casey Schmitt on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain and selected the contract of infielder David Villar from Triple-A.
Schmitt has struggled his way to a slash line of .174/.208/.261 in eight games this season while Villar has not yet played in a big league game in 2025. It's another opportunity for the 28-year-old Villar after he had a decent 11-game run last season.
He has actually had a very strong start to the year in Triple-A with a slash line of .368/.439/.439 with a home run and seven RBI and now has a chance to establish himself as a full time big leaguer.
To this point, Villar has played in 109 MLB games over three seasons and slashed .200/.288/.400 with 15 home runs and 40 RBI.
Perhaps he will be able to provide a spark in the lineup off the bench that to this point Schmitt has not been able to do.