San Francisco Giants Veteran Utilityman Clears Waivers, Back in Minors
When the San Francisco Giants puts David Villar on waivers, they knew they were taking a chance on not getting him back.
On Saturday, NBC Sports Bay Area reported that Villar cleared waivers and the Giants outrighted him to Triple-A Sacramento, which puts him on stand-by in case he’s needed later this season.
This keeps him with the only organization he’s played with.
The 28-year-old isn’t an everyday player, but he’s a valuable piece of the puzzle when it comes to utility and depth. He’s only played in 109 Major League games, but he’s played first base, second base and third base.
For his career he’s slashed .200/.288/.400 with 15 home runs and 40 RBI. But his offensive numbers haven’t approached what he put up in his debut season with the Giants in 2022.
Last year he started the season at Triple-A Sacramento with Matt Chapman signed to take the third base job, where Villar played the majority of his games. He did play 11 games with San Francisco, slashing .257/.270/.457 with one home run and four RBI.
In 2023, his offense took a tumble in 46 games with the Giants, as he slashed .145/.236/.315 with five home runs and 12 RBI.
He earned his call-up in 2022 on the strength of an exceptional start with Sacramento. When he arrived in San Francisco he led the Pacific Coast League with 21 home runs. He slashed .284/.409/.633 with 53 runs, 63 RBI and 44 walks. He was considered one of the top prospects in the organization at the time.
That carried over into his debut. In 52 games he slashed .231/.331/.455 with nine home runs and 24 RBI.
Villar, a Georgia native, played his college baseball and USF and was the Giants’ 11th round pick in the 2018 MLB draft. He was a 2021 MiLB organizational all-star for his play in 2021 with the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels.