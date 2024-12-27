San Francisco Giants Growing 'Impatient' Waiting for Top Free Agent Ace
The San Francisco Giants' interest in Corbin Burnes is well-reported, with most insiders considering them the place where the right-hander will land. Burnes, the best player remaining available on the free agency market, would cap off a perfect offseason for the Giants.
It remains uncertain why the right-hander hasn't signed yet, but it's likely due to him wanting more money. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Burnes is looking to be paid like one of the top pitchers in baseball history.
"According to sources, Burnes is seeking a deal worth at least $245 million, which would match the seven-year, $245 million deal Stephen Strasburg signed in December 2019 as the third-highest guaranteed contract in history for a starting pitcher."
San Francisco giving him $245 million would be a lot, but Burnes could be worth that type of money, especially with how his stuff should play at Oracle Park.
Feinsand added that the Giants have made an offer to Burnes. He didn't specify how much the deal offer is for but reported that San Francisco has started to grow "impatient."
"As for Burnes, who entered the offseason as the best free-agent starting pitcher, the Giants and Blue Jays have been considered his two most likely landing spots. San Francisco has had an offer on the table, but sources have indicated that the Giants may be getting impatient, prompting them to consider other ways to improve the club via free agency."
Looking for other ways to improve the roster, the Giants could go a few different ways. However, adding a starter should be the top priority. The pitching staff has some question marks in it, and if they don't want to give youngsters innings they may not be able to handle at points throughout the campaign, Burnes solves that.
Burnes should make his decision sometime in the near future, but there's a scenario where this could take a bit longer. San Francisco will have to decide whether they want to wait for him to make a decision or sign a different player like Feinsand touched on.
Burnes is 30 years old and is coming off a 15-9 season with Baltimore, where he finished with a 2.92 ERA and helped the Orioles make the playoffs for the second straight year. With an injury-riddled rotation behind him, he took the ball every turn and had 181 strikeouts and 48 walks in 194.1 innings.
Working in San Francicso's favor is It’s likely that Burnes was born and raised in Bakersfield, went to Centennial High School and played his college baseball at Saint Mary’s before he was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft by Milwaukee.
To whoever signs him, he brings a career record of 60-36 with a 3.19 ERA, along with 1,051 strikeouts and 253 walks in 903.2 innings. He also won the 2021 National League Cy Young award.
There isn't a right or wrong answer until everything plays out. The Giants are in a strange position, but hopefully, things work out.
Burnes would be ideal and should be the target until he decides elsewhere.