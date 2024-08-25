San Francisco Giants Have One of the Hottest Pitchers in Baseball
The San Francisco Giants are heading into the stretch run of the baseball season hoping to find a way to make the playoffs. However, despite being over .500, things aren’t looking good for the Giants.
Unfortunately for San Francisco this season, they are playing in arguably the best division in baseball, which is the National League West. The Los Angeles Dodgers might very well be the best team in baseball, and the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks are looking to grab two of the Wild Card sports.
Despite the Giants being right around the .500 mark, they are currently on the outside looking in for the playoff hunt. Even though San Francisco might miss the playoffs, they have a few players that have been good in the second half of the season. One of those players is starting pitcher, Blake Snell.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently spoke about the great second half of the season that Snell is having.
“Blake Snell had a late start and two injured-list stints during the first half of the season with the San Francisco Giants."
"However, he's pitched so well since the All-Star break that he's a near-lock to opt out of the second season of the two-year, $62 million deal he signed following a disappointing stint in free agency last winter.”
It was not an easy start to the season for Snell, and if he was healthy, the Giants might be in a better position than they currently are in. Snell was a late signing for San Francisco this offseason, as after winning the National League Cy Young Award in 2023, he was unable to get the big contract that he desired with Scott Boras as his agent.
Likely due to improper spring training, Snell got off to a slow start on the mound. In the months of April, May, and June, Snell only started six games for the Giants. However, since July, he has been one of the best pitchers in baseball. Last month, the left-hander totaled an ERA of 0.75 in 24 innings pitched. Furthermore, he followed it up in August with a 1.27 ERA in 28.1 innings.
The strong second half of the season for Snell has been a big boost for the Giants, but it might be too little too late for their playoff hopes. For the star pitcher, he has the ability to opt out of his contract after this season, and with how he is performing in the summer, it would be shocking if he didn’t elect to do so.