Giants Reliever’s Return Should Worry Bullpen Hopefuls for Opening Day Roster

The return of Joey Lucchesi to the San Francisco Giants roster, even on a minor league invite, should worry someone on the fringes of making the opening day roster.

The Giants and Lucchesi agreed to a minor league deal on Monday, per MLB.com and other outlets. Minor league deals typically don’t get major announcements from any team, but this one is significant in that it comes at a time when San Francisco is bleeding left-handed relivers due to injury.

The latest is Reiver Sanmartin, who is expected to be out for three months due to hip surgery. Erik Miller has dealt with a back injury but threw a live batting practice on Tuesday. A few days ago, San Francisco had just one healthy left-handed reliever.

So, Lucchesi’s return should help, assuming he makes the team. Given the injuries, the odds are good he will — but it will cost someone a roster spot.

Joey Lucchesi Returns to Giants

Lucchesi joined the Giants on a minor league deal last season and didn’t make the opening day roster. Called up in June, he was a nice boost out of the bullpen. He went 0-1 with a 3.76 ERA in 38 games. He struck out 31 and walked 21 in 38.1 innings. He was especially helpful in lefty-on-lefty matchups, as he allowed those batters to hit .219 against him.

The former starter has the capability to go multiple innings but was used primarily as a one-inning arm last season. The Giants non-tendered him in November to avoid arbitration.

Assuming Lucchesi makes the opening day roster, the Giants will have to create a 40-man roster space for him, which means either designated a player for assignment or moving a player to the 60-day injured list, which doesn’t count toward the 40-man roster during the season. He would also cost a fringe reliever hoping for a 26-man spot a job. But, considering where the Giants are with left-handed relievers, that may be worth the cost.

Lucchesi began his Major League career as a starter with the San Diego Padres in 2018. In two seasons he went 18-19 with an ERA around 4.00. He then saw sporadic action in 2020 and 2021 before he missed the 2022 season after Tommy John surgery. By then he was with the New York Mets.

He returned from the surgery for part of the 2023 season with the Mets, but was once again used sparingly, making just 11 appearances with the Mets through 2024. After the 2024 season, the Mets designated him for assignment and after he cleared waivers he opted for free agency as opposed to accepting a minor league assignment.