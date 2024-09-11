San Francisco Giants Have Outside Chance at Making Unique Franchise History
The playoff hopes for the San Francisco Giants have dwindled to nearly zero. At 71-73 entering play on September 10th, they have a 0.1 percent chance of making the postseason according to ESPN.
Eight games out of the wild card spot with 18 games to play, their 2024 campaign is essentially over. The focus for the team down the stretch should be getting experience for some of the younger players and dialing in who will be part of the core in 2025 and beyond.
Alas, there is also some history that could be made by the 2024 Giants.
Last Thursday, catcher Patrick Bailey hit a walk-off double to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park. In the grand scheme of things a victory on September 5th in what could be a losing season may not mean much.
But, it could be part of some franchise history as that was the 11th walk-off victory for San Francisco this season.
As shared by Grant Brisbee of The Athletic, that is putting this year’s team within reach of a franchise record. Since moving to San Francisco, the 11 walk-off wins put them in a tie for sixth most in franchise history along with teams from 1961, 1967, 1973, 1978, 1987, 1990 and 2002.
In a tie for fourth most are the teams from 2011 and 2013 who had 12. In 1958 and 2003, 13 walk-off wins were recorded.
Standing alone on their own is the Giants team from 1985, who had the most flair for dramatics with 15 walk-off wins to send the fans home happy.
With only nine home games remaining, the odds of the 2024 team reaching and breaking the record are slim to none. There is certainly a chance that they can move up the list, as one more walk-off out of nine games seems feasible.
It will be something fun for fans to follow along with over the last few weeks of the season with San Francisco out of the playoff race. A run at history, no matter how slim the odds of it being accomplished are, will always present something worth watching.
The Giants are playing six games against the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres before heading on the road for a nine-game road trip. They will then close the season out with a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals.