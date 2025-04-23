San Francisco Giants Have Proven Their Legitimacy With Recent Stretch of Play
Coming into the 2025 MLB regular season, not too much was expected from the San Francisco Giants.
This was the dawn of a new era for the franchise with their former star catcher, Buster Posey, taking over as the president of baseball operations. So far, he has done a wonderful job overseeing them returning to prominence.
With him as a player, the Giants won three World Series titles. Since his retirement in 2021, they have yet to make the postseason, let alone finish with a record above the .500 mark.
They are off to a wonderful start this year to change that.
San Francisco is 15-8, one game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the National League West, who have identical 16-7 records. Those two squads, along with the New York Mets who are also 16-7, are the only teams in the MLB who have more victories than the Giants.
It is still only the first month of the season, but San Francisco has proven their legitimacy during a recent stretch of games.
Getting off to a 9-3 start to the campaign, there was still some skepticism about how good of a team they really were. But, doubters have started to be quieted after the Giants navigated a brutal part of their schedule well.
On April 11, they started a 10-game road trip that had no off days in the Bronx to face the New York Yankees. They took two out of three games there before heading to Pennsylvania to face the Philadelphia Phillies.
Selected by many analysts and fans before the season as the team most capable of dethroning the Dodgers, the Giants split a four-game series.
Heading back to the west coast, before heading back home, San Francisco had a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. They lost two out of three, going 5-5 on the extended road trip.
That may not seem like much, but going 4-3 against the Yankees and Phillies is a huge confidence boost for a team.
“The Giants went 5-5, which doesn’t sound very impressive, but last season’s team would have finished 0-11. The extra loss would have just appeared on the schedule one day, and nobody would have bothered to correct it,” wrote Grant Brisbee of The Athletic (subscription required).
Despite being weary from travel, they started their series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park on Monday evening with a 5-2 win.
Three more games are scheduled against the Brewers before hosting the Texas Rangers for a three-game set.
Monday, April 28, will be their first off day since Thursday, April 10.
Putting themselves in a position to have a winning record after that gauntlet, playing against five teams that currently have records above the .500 mark, proves that the Giants should not be taken lightly.
With a few players still performing well below expectations, San Francisco isn’t even clicking on all cylinders yet, but is finding a ton of success on the field. Once everything gets going, they will further cement their status as playoff contenders.