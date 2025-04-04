San Francisco Giants Hot Start Powered By Two Unlikely Sources on Offense
The San Francisco Giants after off to a 5-1 start after winning their first series of the season against the Cincinnati Reds before heading south and sweeping the Houston Astros in their ballpark.
Heading back home this weekend for the home opening series against the Seattle Mariners, the Giants have exceeded expectations early and will look to stay hot.
Though of course it has been as good a start as can realistically be asked for, it still places San Francisco firmly in third place in the National League West after undefeated beginnings for both the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.
While even in a best-case scenario no one realistically expects the Giants to win the division, the pressure is going to be high each and every day to perform well and put yourself in the best possible position to win ballgames.
In order to do that, San Francisco will need to continue to get production from somewhat unexpected places.
Understandably and deservingly, the pitching staff has gotten a ton of credit for the early success, though it's the offense — and more specifically two surprisingly scorching starts — which has really powered the way.
Perhaps most shocking is just how hot Wilmer Flores has been to start off the year.
The 33-year-old designated hitter has just five hits, but four of them have been mashed for home runs and in six games he already has 10 RBI.
Though his slash line of .227/.292/.773 leaves some to be desired, the Giants are getting both clutch and powerful hitting from someone who could not stay healthy and productive last season, something which if Flores can keep it up raises the offense's ceiling tremendously.
On top of Flores, San Francisco has gotten a massive start from Heliot Ramos, who looks like he has taken a major leap in really what is ultimately just his second season in Major League Baseball.
Off to a historic start which placed him in the company of team legends in terms of extra base hits to start the year, Ramos has slashed .269/.269/.731 with seven hits, three home runs, and seven RBI.
Last season, Ramos first started to break on the scene with a slash line of .269/.322/.469 with 22 home runs and 72 RBI en route to his first ever All-Star appearance.
If he can continue to elevate his game, the 25-year-old has the chance to become one of the most feared power hitters in baseball.
More importantly, he would provide the Giants with a lethal bat in the middle of the order to compliment an offense which already has 10 home runs on the season.
It's safe to say San Francisco is in a solid spot and off to a great beginning to the new era of baseball, but if they keep getting this kind of offense from the two sluggers, it's going to lead to a whole lot more than just a strong start.