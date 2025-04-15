San Francisco Giants Join MLB to Celebrate Special Day in Baseball History
The entirety of Major League Baseball and its most dedicated fans are celebrating Jackie Robinson Day on April 15, 2025. Back in 1947, the baseball legend made his MLB debut on this day, marking a shift in history that is still being felt today.
The San Francisco Giants are joining in on the celebration as they all will take the field on Tuesday night wearing No. 42. With their special jerseys, the Giants will also be sporting custom cleats that embody each team's version of one of the most famous numbers in baseball. Every club playing on Tuesday will wear Robinson's number to honor his legacy and impact on the league.
The jerseys will all have No. 42 printed in the Los Angeles Dodger blue since that is wear Robinson made his mark and became an icon.
Even before the first pitch, players will wear custom "Breaking Barriers" shirts during batting practice. The league is focused on celebrating the legacy Robinson left on the field as well as off of the field, so they will continue the celebration by putting in vital volunteer hours at the league office.
200 hygiene kits will be assembled and donated to the Henry Street Settlement in order to provide much-needed support for those fighting battles with mental health.
Robinson is honored in many ways across the league including the Jackie Robinson Museum, where MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred will be joined by a list of important guests to learn all about Robinson's extensive legacy throughout the league.
A minor league affiliate game will also be hosted at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Fla. Here, the Palm Beach Cardinals will matchup against the Clearwater Threshers to play where Robinson once played.
Holman Stadium has been open since 1953, accomodating for all ranges of baseball games and baseball fans.
With opportunities for celebration put forth by MLB, fans will not be starving for Robinson content. As fans wait for the first pitch, MLB will be streaming a Robinson tribute video across multiple platforms, highlighting Robinson's major accomplishments on and off the field.
San Francisco is just one club with plans to honor the all-time great. Every other club in the league will be wearing No. 42 and may even get out onto the field in their own tribute cleats.
The Giants will continue their four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies and look to advance within the NL West.