San Francisco Giants Late-Night Trade Could Signal Upcoming Blockbuster Deal
What are the San Francisco Giants going to do ahead of the trade deadline this year?
That's the question many around the sport are asking since they have plenty of game-changing players on their roster who could be major additions to contending teams around the league if they decide to become sellers.
There's a good argument to be made that this would be the smartest direction to go.
Not only is this a sellers' market that could net the Giants a massive return, but even if they are able to turn things around and sneak into the playoffs, it's very unlikely they can actually win a championship.
San Francisco entered Monday 3.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot, so they still can get into the postseason if they are able to finally play well for an extended period of time, which was the goal of everyone in this organization heading into this year.
Late on Sunday night, the Giants made an interesting move.
They shipped out their long-time outfielder Austin Slater and cash to the Cincinnati Reds for left-handed relief pitcher Alex Young, who has only appeared in three games so far this season.
On the surface, this could look like they are getting ready to sell of some of their assets. Trading away cash and one of their healthy players who is consistently in the lineup to acquire a bullpen arm doesn't exactly scream "all in."
However, this could just be clearing some space for San Francisco to put together a blockbuster trade of their own to acquire Cody Bellinger.
With how things are looking for the Chicago Cubs in 2024, they are likely going to have to sell off some assets as they sit with the third-worst record in the National League ahead of Monday's action.
The reigning NL Comeback Player of the Year is their best trade chip, and is someone the Giants have been eyeing for a long time.
Having Bellinger in the outfield alongside rising star Heliot Ramos, Michael Conforto, and Mike Yastrzemski is a major upgrade compared to having this group with Slater out there.
What it might take to land the star is unknown right now.
Bellinger's contract makes things difficult for any team who might be interested in him since he can opt out following this season and hit the open market in search of his megadeal. But with the ability for him to exercise his player option, the Cubs can't necessarily treat things like he's only a rental and could have a higher asking price.
For San Francisco, that is a major distinction they need to figure out.
If Bellinger is interested in returning in 2025 if they land him, then this trade would be a no-brainer.
Conforto is set to hit free agency so the star slugger would be a natural replacement. Plus, his defensive versatility at first base would also be a huge plus.
There's been no indication that the Giants have discussed a trade with Chicago to get Bellinger into town for their playoff push, but without Slater on the roster, there is a clear need for a contributing outfielder, and their long-time target could be the answer they're looking for ahead of the deadline.