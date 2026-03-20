How Hayden Birdsong’s Surgery Decision Impacts Future with Giants

The San Francisco Giants and Hayden Birdsong have made the decision on the pitcher’s future. He’s going to be on the shelf for a while.

The Giants announced to beat writers with the team in Scottsdale, Ariz., that Birdsong will undergo Tommy John surgery after he suffered a grade 2 forearm strain/UCL sprain. He made the decision after a surgical consultation with Dr. Keith Meister, who is the Texas Rangers’ team surgeon and one of sports medicine’s leaders in Tommy John surgery.

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There are a few different options, including a full reconstruction or an internal brace procedure. In some cases, pitchers have both. It’s likely the extend of the procedure won’t be clear until the surgery.

The recovery period for the procedure is anywhere from 12 to 18 months, which means that Birdsong will not pitch in 2026.

Hayden Birdsong’s Future

San Francisco Giants pitcher Hayden Birdsong. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Birdsong is coming off a 2025 in which he made the opening day roster in 2025, but he was optioned back to Triple-A Sacramento in July. He was 4-4 with a 4.80 ERA, as he struck out 68 and walked 37 in 65.2 innings. Before that, he made his MLB debut in 2024 as he went 5-6 with a 4.75 ERA in 16 starts. He struck out 88, walked 43 and allowed 57 hits in 72 innings.

The right-hander is seen as a starter and the Giants have a solid rotation going into the season, with Logan Webb, Robbie Ray, Tyler Mahle, Adrian Houser and Landen Roupp poised to be the opening day rotation. Two are not under contract next season — Ray and Mahle. But Birdsong won’t be an option to start 2027 due to the recovery process for the procedure.

One recent example is New York Yankees Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole. He suffered an elbow injury last spring training and had Tommy John surgery in March. Considered a full reconstruction, he was expected to miss 12-18 months. He made his first spring training start on Wednesday, about a year out from the surgery.

Cole isn’t ready for Major League action. He only pitched one inning. He will continue to build up to starting games again at the team’s facility in Tampa, Fla. He’s expected to be ready to re-join the Yankees in late May or early June. It means he’ll likely start the season on the 60-day injured list, which is where he spent last season.

Assuming Birdsong’s recovery goes well, he could be in that position in 2027 at midseason. San Francisco will have to make sure it has coverage for Ray’s and Mahle’s spots, assuming they don’t return. Birdsong probably won’t be promoted to the Majors right away, either. He’ll probably be given runway to get MLB ready unless there is a clear need.

Ray needed several minor league starts to prepare for his return from the same procedure in 2024. But he had the benefit of being an established starter with a Cy Young. Birdsong does not. He’ll get his chance in 2027. But he’ll have to prove himself all over again, a tall task for any young starter with a limited track record.