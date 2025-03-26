San Francisco Giants Leaders Discuss New Feeling Around Team After Offseason Changes
The San Francisco Giants have been lackluster in the past couple of seasons, but the team got a complete overhaul this winter by hiring Buster Posey to be the president of baseball operations.
Because of that, there has been a new feeling surrounding the team this spring, which the players have noticed and spoken out about.
In the latest episode of the "Giants Talk" podcast, Matt Chapman and Logan Webb discussed the impact of both new leadership and teammates in the clubhouse.
The biggest acquisition the team made this offseason was to sign shortstop Willy Adames to a long-term deal, and according to Webb, he is already making an impact.
"When you watch him play baseball, that's how he is all the time. He's smiling all the time. He kind of brings people together," the ace said.
Adames has been known as a great clubhouse guy, and that was part of the reason why the Giants brought him in. Aside from that, the 29-year-old has been one of the best offensive shortstops in baseball over the past few seasons.
Since 2022, Adames is third among all shortstops in home runs, and San Francisco is in need of more power in their lineup. Moreover, the Giants haven't been able to find someone to fill the shortstop hole since Brandon Crawford's departure, and Adames will be tasked with becoming that guy.
This change isn't just on the field, however.
With Posey in charge, there has been a shift from top to bottom.
"It's just nice to have a guy like Buster who is so in tune with the game ... at ease a little bit, I would say," Ryan Walker explained.
While he hasn't made a ton of roster moves, the new boss has improved the team in his first offseason with the additions of Adames and Justin Verlander. He has also been able to rally the team with a speech at the beginning of camp, that according to Logan Webb, made him "ready to run through a brick wall."
This newfound change has San Francisco ready for the upcoming season as a tight knit group.
"Everybody is together, we're a team ... if we're taking care of all the little things, the big things are going to happen," Chapman added.
While the Giants have an uphill battle making the playoffs in a loaded NL West, the franchise as a whole looks to be heading in a new, more cohesive direction under Posey.