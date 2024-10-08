San Francisco Giants Legend Shares Expletive-Laced Rant About State of Team
The last few years have been very difficult for the San Francisco Giants, their fan base and alumni. 2024 was the third straight year the team missed the postseason, something that has happened in seven out of the last eight.
There is a good amount of work that needs to be done to help get the franchise back on track. Ownership is hoping that bringing Buster Posey into the mix in the front office will help achieve that.
Posey is taking over as president of baseball operations, a position previously held by Farhan Zaidi, who was fired after the season. It was a big move, one that has drawn opinions from around the baseball world.
Someone not afraid to speak their mind on the matter is former Giants legend, Will Clark.
During a recent episode of his podcast “Deuces Wild” with former MLB player Eric Byrnes, the former first baseman corroborated a report from last week that Zaidi was beginning to meddle in the lineup decisions of manager Bob Melvin.
Clark didn’t want to pile on a person who lost their job but did think it was time for a change to be made.
“If you’re in the Major Leagues, you are paid to win. You are not paid to lose,” Clark said, via Alex Simon of SF Gate. “The San Francisco Giants and the historical franchise that we have are made to win. When you lose five of six years, finished below .500, guess what? You’re setting your ass up to be [expletive] fired. That’s just the way it is.”
That was just the beginning of Clark’s spirited response.
A special assistant to the Giants’ front office, he took aim at the “statistical guys”, presumably the analytics department. He believes they could be on the chopping block next.
“You better watch your ass, too, because you [expletive] might be gone as well.”
The expletive-laced tirade was only beginning at that point. He delved further into what it means to play in San Francisco and the standard that was created when he played there but isn’t currently being met.
“I came to the San Francisco Giants — myself, Robbie Thompson, Matt Williams, Kirt Manwaring — [and] we turned this whole [expletive] thing around,” Clark said. “We lost 100 [expletive] games in 1985. 1986, we win, 1987, we’re in the playoffs, 1989 we’re in the World Series.”
Clark is high on Posey, who he called a “consummate winner”.
“From day one: World Series, pretty good year, World Series, pretty good year, World Series, another pretty good year. Guess what? The San Francisco [expletive] Giants win, and when you don’t win, and you have our fan base, and you have our ownership that expects to win, you don’t win, you’re [expletive] gone. And I don’t blame them one bit. I am a winner. And when I see the [expletive] that I’ve been seeing in the last few years? [expletive] see ya. Bye.”
The passion and intensity that Clark showcased during his playing days that endeared him to the fans has not gone away since retiring. He is passionate about the team, and cares deeply about them finding success on the field.
Hopefully, Posey can help restore some of the greatness he experienced as a player now that he is back in the front office.