San Francisco Giants Legend Speaks Out on Hall of Fame Controversy
Over 300 former baseball players, coaches and executives have plaques hanging in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. However, Barry Bonds isn't one of them.
Seventeen years after his last at-bat, the San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates slugger is still waiting for the call to Cooperstown. He spent the maximum 10 years on the BBWAA ballot, receiving a high of 66% of the vote in his final year (2022) -- nine percentage points shy of induction.
While Bonds could still be elected via an Eras Committee, he isn't getting his hopes up based on his comments after getting inducted into the Pirates Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 24.
“I don’t have to worry about those things no more in my life,” Bonds said regarding his Hall of Fame chances. "[I want to] hang around my grandchildren and my children. Those hopes [of making the Hall of Fame], I don’t have them anymore. I hope to breathe tomorrow [and see] if I can make it to 61.”
Bonds, who celebrated his 60th birthday earlier this summer, is one of the most accomplished and decorated players in baseball history. He holds numerous records, including the most home runs (762), walks (2,558) and MVP awards (seven) in MLB history. He also made 14 All-Star teams, received 12 Silver Sluggers and won eight Gold Gloves during his 22 seasons as an outfielder for the Pirates and Giants from 1986 to 2007.
Despite his impressive achievements and reputation as one of the greatest players ever, Bonds has not been elected to the Hall of Fame due to his connection to performance-enhancing drugs. He is one of many players who have been denied a plaque in Cooperstown for taking PEDs during the "steroid era" of the 1990s and 2000s, along with Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, Roger Clemens, Alex Rodriguez, Manny Ramirez and Rafael Palmeiro.
Perhaps that will change someday as the era continues to be re-evaluated. But for now, Bonds is still on the outside looking in, and he doesn't expect that to change anytime soon.