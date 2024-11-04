San Francisco Giants Linked to Blockbuster Trade for Outfield Slugger
The San Francisco Giants are entering an offseason that many believe could be extremely busy for them. As has been the case in recent years, the Giants are expected to pursue a big splash move or two.
Many rumblings have connected them to a pursuit of superstar outfielder Juan Soto. While they will likely show interest in Soto, there is a very small chance that they will actually end up landing him.
With that likely being the case, San Francisco will need to look into other avenues to make a big move.
They could look into signing other elite free agent options. Names like Corbin Burnes and Blake Snell have been connected to the Giants, while Anthony Santander and Teoscar Hernandez have come up as bats San Francisco could target.
However, there is another option that would require a blockbuster trade to pull off.
Mike Axisa of CBS Sports has suggested that the Giants could be a top trade destination for Chicago White Sox star slugging outfielder Luis Robert Jr.
"The Giants and Phillies stand out as potential landing spots for Robert. The Dodgers too."
Robert would certainly be an intriguing option. He's a bit of a risk, as he had a very poor season in 2024, but the elite potential at the plate is clearly there for him.
When everything was said and done this season, he played in 100 games. He hit 14 home runs to go along with 35 RBI, while batting .224/.278/.379.
Back in 2023, however, Robert showed much more of the potential that makes him such an intriguing trade target. In that season, he played in 145 games, hitting 38 home runs and driving in 80 RBI. His slash line was also much better, hitting .264/.315/.542.
At just 27 years old, Robert is in the early stages of his prime. In the right situation, he could become a superstar.
San Francisco would be wise to look into trading for Robert. While they should look into a trade for him, they should make sure not to overpay. The White Sox aren't going to give him away cheap, but Robert is not a sure thing.
This is just another route that the Giants could choose to take. Robert would give them a potential superstar slugger and a long-term piece to build around. Unfortunately, he could also end up being a bust if he doesn't develop.