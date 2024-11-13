San Francisco Giants Linked to Star Shortstop in Free Agency
The San Francisco Giants are looking to make some improvements this offseason, as the team hopes to close the gap between them and the rest of the National League West.
After years of missing out on top free agents, the Giants made a big switch in their front office, as they hired Buster Posey to be the new President of Baseball Operations. The hope is that Posey is going to be able to lead San Francisco into a new successful era.
Now, he will be tasked with trying to lure some of the top free agents to the Bay Area, and there are some players that make a lot of sense for the team this offseason.
In 2024, one of the main issues for the Giants was their inability to hit on a consistent basis, and they also lacked some pop in the lineup.
Recently, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report spoke about Willy Adames as a potential fit for San Francisco in free agency.
“Buster Posey—the new president of baseball operations in San Francisco—said at the GM meetings in San Antonio last week that he wants to figure out the shortstop position. Adames could sign to be the shortstop in San Francisco, while also adding much-needed thump to manager Bob Melvin's lineup. A bit of hazard pay to hit 81 games a year in San Francisco should allow Adames to top the seven-year, $177 million deal Swanson signed with the Cubs prior to the 2023 season, even if only by a little.”
With a desire to upgrade the shortstop position, the slugger is the best player on the market by far at the position. Last year, he totaled 32 home runs, 112 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, and a .251 batting average.
If the Giants were able to sign him, he would instantly slide in as the best hitter on the team, and the lineup with him, Matt Chapman, and Heliot Ramos all of a sudden looks much better.
Since San Francisco is trying to make some major upgrades, a player like Adames would be a very good fit considering his offensive production, and the position that he plays. While he might not stay at shortstop for the entirety of his contract, his offensive production will always make him a true middle of the order hitter.
As the winter rolls on, it will be interesting to monitor the Giants’ interest in the talented slugger.