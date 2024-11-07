Predicting Offseason Outcome for San Francisco Giants is No Easy Task
The San Francisco Giants are preparing for a big offseason, as the franchise will be trying to break out of the rut that they have been in.
It was another disappointing season for San Francisco in 2024, as the franchise missed the playoffs once again and came in fourth in the National League West. Within their own division, there is a ton of talent, and the Giants simply haven’t been able to keep up.
While some of the other teams in the division have been able to land stars, San Francisco has been trying, but has come up empty for the most part. However, last offseason, they were able to land Matt Chapman and Blake Snell.
Snell will likely be moving on in free agency this winter, but Chapman was locked up to a long-term contract during the season. The franchise bringing in Buster Posey to be the new President of Baseball Operations could potentially help them achieve what they have been unable to in recent years and that is to bring in a star player.
Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report spoke about what the offseason might look like for the Giants, and he highlighted the need to bring in a superstar.
“The Giants reeling in a superstar hitter should only be believed when such a thing is seen. There's no doubting the sincerity of the team's past efforts, but there's at least one good reason its ability to do so must be doubted. And that reason is Oracle Park, which attracts sluggers like kryptonite attracts Kryptonians. The good news is that Posey has already proven himself as an effective salesman for the Giants as an institution. But if that doesn't work in free agency, the team notably doesn't have much to offer as a trading partner. Its farm system is the worst in MLB.”
The addition of Posey certainly brings some hope that San Francisco can compete in free agency, as the team has a willingness to spend money. This winter, the biggest prize is going to be Juan Soto.
The superstar is seemingly going to be headed to the highest bidder, which bodes well for the Giants’ chances, as they aren’t as much of a contender as some of the other teams who will be heavily pursuing him.
Even though the last couple of winters haven’t gone their way, adding Soto this offseason would instantly make San Francisco a much better team for the next decade.