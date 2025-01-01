San Francisco Giants Listed as 'Best Landing Spot' for Cy Young Pitcher
The San Francisco Giants are a few months into their new era of baseball leadership and the way that they operate as an organization.
With former All-Star Buster Posey serving as the president of baseball operations, it has been clear that the new standard operating procedures include spending big to win games.
The club signed their All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman to a six-year, $151 million extension during the season, and made a big splash in free agency by acquiring shortstop Willy Adames on a seven-year, $182 million pact, the largest in franchise history.
A recent article penned by Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report has the club spending big once again this offseason, this time on the trade market instead of in free agency, in a swap with the Miami Marlins for ace Sandy Alcantara.
"The Marlins aren't actively shopping Sandy Alcantara, but president of baseball operations Peter Bendix hit Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald with the 'we're always listening' routine," writes Rymer.
"The Giants are merely a speculative suitor for Alcantara, yet they stand out because they just took a swing at a Cy Young Award winner in free agency and missed."
"The Giants still have a rotation hole that was formerly occupied by Blake Snell, a two-time Cy Young Award winner in his own right. Though San Francisco would surely protect the one top-100 prospect among its talent inventory, it would have to prepare to give up real value if it went after Alcantara."
Rymer's proposed trade has the Giants sending left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison and outfielder Luis Matos to the Marlins for the ace.
Even with Alcantara coming off of Tommy John surgery, adding him to the starting rotation in the Bay Area would be a great fit for both sides.
In Miami, Alcantara will have to bear the brunt of the workload for the rotation after what Peter Bendix has done to empty the cupboards of any Major League talent. In San Francisco, the club could limit the ace's innings and help ease him back into a normal routine and workload after missing all of 2024.
Alcantara has two years and $56 million left on his current deal, though there is also a club option for 2027.
Adding the veteran righty to the mix would be a boon for the Giants for years to come, and with the remaining free-agent landscape, it would be the best that the team could do.