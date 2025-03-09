San Francisco Giants Listed As Potential Landing Spot for Batting Champion
With the start of the regular season right around the corner for the San Francisco Giants, the team is hoping to snap out of the mediocrity that the franchise has fallen into the past several years.
The Giants saw their new president of baseball operations, Buster Posey, navigate through his first winter in charge with a few goals in mind.
San Francisco had a desire to drop their payroll a touch. For the past several years, the team hasn’t been afraid to spend, it’s just the way they have gone about it that hasn’t been ideal.
They were able to accomplish that with a couple of free agents departing and not much coming back in.
That’s where the potential concerns are for the franchise heading into the year, with the two notable acquisitions being Willy Adames and Justin Verlander.
Due to the struggles of the lineup in recent years, adding Adames is a good move on paper with his ability to hit for power from the shortstop position. However, it would likely behoove the Giants to continue to seek ways to improve.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently named the Giants as a potential landing spot for infielder Luiz Arraez in the trade market.
“Arraez has won three straight batting titles and his career average (.323) is equivalent to that of the second-leading hitter from last season. He has swung and missed 405 times since 2019, a number surpassed by eight hitters in 2024 alone.”
Arraez has been an interesting name to keep an eye on for the San Diego Padres, who seem willing to trade just about anyone.
The 27-year-old is set to make $14 million this season and then hit free agency after the year. Due to some financial constraints, San Francisco likely isn’t going to be able to keep the talented hitter long-term. If that is the case, moving him does make sense.
Even though he isn’t the greatest defensive player, he is one of the best pure hitters in baseball. The talented infielder has won the batting title for three straight seasons and has a lifetime batting average of .323.
With experience at multiple infield positions, the Giants would certainly be able to find somewhere for him to play.
Offensively, Arraez leading off in front of the improved middle of the order would be a big boost for San Francisco.
However, while he would improve the team, the Giants would be wise to be careful about trading assets for a player who is heading into free agency. Since San Francisco likely won’t be competing this year, a trade for Arraez barring the team exceeding expectations wouldn’t be too wise.
The Giants should certainly take a wait and see approach, but the three-time batting champion would certainly help the team.