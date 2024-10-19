San Francisco Giants Listed as Potential Trade Partner For Blue Jays Star
After another disappointing season, the San Francisco Giants are going to try and make some nice moves this offseason to hopefully improve the team.
Buster Posey has taken over as the President of Baseball Operations, and he will have the challenging task of trying to turn things around for the Giants.
San Francisco has some nice pieces on the team, but their farm system is considered to be somewhat weak. However, with deep pockets, the Giants could look to improve this team in free agency.
The past few offseasons, San Francisco has tried to lure a star to the Bay Area, and while they have been unsuccessful so far, having Posey in charge could help with that as a former star in his own right.
As Posey will try to improve this team via trades and in free agency, one player they were recently linked to was Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays. Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed the Giants as a team that could pursue Bichette in a trade this offseason.
It wasn’t too long ago that the 26-year-old was considered to be one of the best young shortstops in the game, as he made two All-Star appearances in 2021 and 2023. For three straight years from the span of 2021-2023, Bichette totaled at least 20 home runs and .290 batting average each of those seasons, as he was one of the best hitting shortstops in the league.
While it looked like he was establishing himself as a star, Bichette had a really tough 2024. Injuries certainly played a part in the bad season, but the slugger only hit 4 home runs and batted .225 in 81 games played.
Since the Blue Jays do appear willing to move him, it will be interesting to see what his trade value is. As a 26-year-old two-time All-Star, he should be highly coveted. However, it was an awful 2024 season, and they would be selling low.
For the Giants, adding a young player like Bichette would certainly help their lineup and give them an offensive jolt if he is healthy and right. However, where to play him would be the question.
Currently, one of their best young players in Tyler Fitzgerald is at shortstop, and it would be interesting to see if Fitzgerald would move to second base to potentially clear room in a potential Bichette trade.
As the offseason heats up, it will be interesting to see if the Giants pursue the young slugger.