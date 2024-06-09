San Francisco Giants Logical Landing Spot For Boston Red Sox Pitcher
The San Francisco Giants are struggling once again, losing seven of their last 10 games and are not nine out of first place in the National League West.
At this point, it doesn't look like they'll be in a position to win the division.
They're still in the mix for an NL Wild Card berth, though, despite the struggles they've had. While the season hasn't gone as planned, mostly due to injuries, they still have a chance to make the playoffs.
Sometimes, all a team needs is to get into the postseason. Once they're in, anything can happen.
Factor in that the Giants are built with veteran talent, it's not the craziest thing to suggest they could potentially find success when it matters most.
The issue, for now, is getting there.
Dealing with more injuries than many teams around baseball, it'd be a wise decision to go out and land more talent.
Who becomes available remains to be seen, but San Francisco has multiple areas they could improve. Most importantly, adding pitching is a must for any team looking to make the postseason and compete in October.
Listing 25 starting pitchers who might get traded at the MLB trade deadline, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report included Nick Pivetta of the Boston Red Sox.
"With what will be a pro-rated salary of around $2.5M on deadline day, the price is certainly right to make Pivetta a trade target for the litany of teams that can't afford a Blake Snell or a Justin Verlander.
And he's enjoying a better season than usual, currently sitting on a 3.40 ERA after going seven shutout innings against Atlanta in his last appearance. Throw in the minimal cost in dollars and he would be one of the top rentals on the block—if the Red Sox fall far enough out of contention."
The Red Sox have also struggled at 32-33 and 12.5 games out of first place in the American League East entering Sunday. They're just 1.5 back of a Wild Card spot, but many view them as sellers.
Pivetta has thrown well this season, owning a 3.40 ERA, and has struck out 51 in 42 1/3 innings pitched. His 123 ERA+ is also the best of his career in any season he's pitched more than 10.0 innings.
Given he hits free agency at the end of the season, the Giants likely wouldn't have to move a big-name prospect to land him.
A valuable, cheap arm, could be ideal, and that's exactly what Pivetta is.