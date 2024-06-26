San Francisco Giants Make Exciting Moves, Promote Top Pitching Prospects
The San Francisco Giants have taken plenty of blows to their pitching staff this season, and in the wake of the latest injury to Keaton Winn, the team has made a roster move to remedy the situation.
It was announced on Tuesday that the club is promoting one of their top pitching prospects, Hayden Birdsong. The move comes with a series of others, including recalling Mason Black and optioning Raymond Burgos.
Birdsong, a right-hander, currently slots as the Giants' No. 6 prospect and their second-best minor league arm, according to MLB Pipeline.
A 2022 sixth round pick, the 22-year-old sports two "plus" pitches with an above average third offering. He'll sit mid-90s, but has been reaching up to 99 in his Triple-A appearances. His go-to off speed pitch is his curveball, which was given a 60 grade in his scouting report and is his best bat-misser.
The right-hander also throws a slider that sits mid-80s and is another plus secondary offering. He does throw a changeup, but there is still work to be done with that pitch.
Birdsong is in just his third season of pro ball, but he has been impressive each year, especially with the strikeouts. In 13 starts across two levels in 2024, he has an 11.8 K/9 to go along with the 3.30 ERA. Despite just two starts at Triple-A, his stuff was impressive enough for him to earn the call.
He has been one of the best strikeout pitchers in San Francisco's system since he was drafted, having struck out 149 batters in 100.2 innings across three levels in 2023. Through his two Triple-A starts, one thing he has struggled with is walks, issuing six free passes in just nine innings.
Drafted out of college, Birdsong has made his way through the system quickly. Now, he joins Mason Black as Giants prospects to make their debut in 2024.
Birdsong will represent much need ammunition for the rotation with the roster in its current formation. With five starters on the injured list, San Francisco needs all of the innings that they can get. He is set to make his debut against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.
With that being said, it's unknown how long he will be with the big league team.
On Monday, the Giants gave updates on several of their injured pitchers, including Robbie Ray, Alex Cobb and Kyle Harrison, who appear to on their way back. Along with them, Blake Snell is currently rehabbing, despite not feeling ready.
For now, Birdsong provides a Band-Aid for this group by throwing innings, and he also should provide some excitement with his electric stuff on the mound.