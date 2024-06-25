San Francisco Giants Receive Injury Updates on Several Players
The San Francisco Giants have been bitten by the injury bug on what seems to have been a consistent basis all season. The team currently has seven pitchers on the injured list and working their way back, as well as two everyday position players. On Monday, San Francisco provided updates on a long list of players.
One of the biggest additions the Giants have been waiting for is Robbie Ray. He underwent Tommy John surgery that prematurely ended his 2023 season with the Seattle Mariners, and was subsequently acquired by the Giants during the offseason.
Three years removed from winning the AL Cy Young with the Toronto Blue Jays, Ray has pitched just one full season, which was 2022. With a 3.71 ERA and 10.1 K/9, the lefty continued to be who he always was after winning his first Cy Young. Then, after just one bad start in 2023, he has been working his way back all season.
Ray recently made a rehab appearance with Triple-A Sacramento, where he had a good outing. In 2.1 innings, he sat 93 with the fastball and allowed just one hit while striking out two and walking one. Since the Giants traded for him, the goal has been to get him back around the All-Star break, and he appears to be on track for that.
With plenty of pitchers on the IL, Ray wasn't the only one to receive and update on how his injury is going. Tristan Beck, who has also not thrown a pitch this season, is "continuing his rehab." A pretty vague update, but Beck's injury isn't the normal UCL or shoulder affliction. The 28-year-old had surgery to remove an aneurysm in his arm.
Upon Beck's return, he will likely be pitching from the bullpen due to the San Francisco rotation being crowded.
Another pitcher in his sophomore season, Keaton Winn was recently placed on the 15-day IL on Saturday. On Monday, it was revealed that an MRI showed no structural damage, but he won't throw for a week due to a nerve injury in his arm. Winn has posted a 7.16 ERA in 12 starts.
Alex Cobb underwent hip surgery prior to the season and during his rehab suffered setbacks due to shoulder soreness. However, he is now getting healthy and will throw a live batting practice session in Arizona on Tuesday. After back-to-back breakout seasons with the Giants, he has earned a rotation spot. It will be interesting to see how the Giants divvy up starts, especially when all of them have returned.
One pitcher he will be competing with for innings is rookie Kyle Harrison. The lefty entered the season as the best left-handed pitching prospect in baseball and has provided 77.1 innings of league average ball. He was placed on the 15-day IL on June 13 and will throw off a mound on Tuesday.
To round out the pitchers, another offseason acquisition is making his way back. Ethan Small was purchased from the Milwaukee Brewers in February, but has missed the entire season due to an oblique strain. Small has thrown 10.1 Major League innings with 10 walks and 13 strikeouts, but has a career 3.14 ERA and 10.8 K/9 in the minors.
Finally, it seems the Giants will be getting their first baseman back soon. LaMonte Wade Jr. is on his rehab assignment with Sacramento, and will be starting in the field on Tuesday and Wednesday. The 30-year-old has already begun his rehab at the plate, going 0-for-1 with three walks and two runs scored. Before going down, Wade had a .470 on-base percentage, so he will be an important addition at the top of the lineup.
After making lots of offseason acquistions, the Giants have seen players drop like flies throughout the first half. Now, reinforcements are on the way in the rotation, and they will be getting arguably their best hitter back.