San Francisco Giants Manager Talks Last Game In Oakland
The San Francisco Giants hired Bob Melvin before the start of 2024 to bring in some stability after firing Gabe Kapler. Melvin joined the Giants after two years with the San Diego Padres, and while he has been managing since 2003, he is best known for his time with the Oakland Athletics. With San Francisco currently in Oakland for what will be their final rivalry series in The Coliseum before the A's leave for Las Vegas, the manager shared his thoughts and emotions before the game.
Melvin managed in Oakland for 11 years from 2011-2021 where he had four 90+ win seasons, won three division titles and made the postseason six times. During his time there, 'BoMel' earned the reputation as one of the best managers in all of baseball.
The Giants wrapped up a series in Oakland on Sunday which marks the end of the Bay Bridge Series and the last time the two Bay Area teams would play in Oakland. While much of the baseball world has shared their thoughts on the A's moving, Bob Melvin has a special insight.
"It's sad, first of all, because it's going to be the last game that I'll be here, but there's just a lot to it today. There are a lot of emotions to it today. I'll probably have a better idea when the game is over, but I've been on this field or over at the Warriors' place a lot. I've spent a lot of my life here," Melvin said.
Not only did Melvin manage in Oakland for over a decade, but he went to the University of California, Berkeley, which is less than 30 minutes away. He has a very intimate knowledge of the area.
Before the game, the 62-year-old did a pregame ritual he used to do everyday as the A's manager.
He got to the field at 7:15 a.m. and ran the steps of the Coliseum while looking out to the Hall of Fame numbers in centerfield, said NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic. In keeping with an A's tradition, he wore white spikes during his run as well.
Something he usually delegates to players, he brought out the lineup cards during pre-game, likely to soak everything in before the Coliseum is no more.
Two players in the Giants lineup, Mark Canha and Matt Chapman, came up as rookies with Oakland under Melvin. Logan Webb, who grew up an A's fan, was among the players who have a connection to Melvin and the stadium itself.
The two time Manager of the Year winner as A's manager also has the second most wins in franchise history. No doubt his final game there was an emotional one, and he'll have more time to reflect after the game.