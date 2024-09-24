San Francisco Giants ‘Might Save’ Farhan Zaidi’s Job
The San Francisco Giants should have a final decision on Farhan Zaidi's future in the coming days.
There are reasons to believe the Giants won't bring him back.
However, with an offseason that might be one of the biggest in San Francisco's history, they might decide to sign him to a new contract and see if he can put together a better roster.
Remember now, everything that's played out during his time with the Giants hasn't necessarily been his fault.
Looking back at last offseason, Zaidi didn't do as poorly as it might seem. Simply put, San Francisco just didn't play well, whether that was due to injuries or other reasons.
Is that because of the moves he made?
Sure, one could make a strong argument that they should've added more talent. Every team in baseball outside of a very few could say that after each winter.
However, he went out and landed Blake Snell and Matt Chapman, who were two of the top players on the free agency market.
Is it Zaidi's fault that Snell came into the season unprepared and wasn't himself throughout the first 10 outings of the year?
Probably not.
At times throughout the campaign, the Giants have proven to be an above-average team.
While it hasn't been nearly enough for them to feel confident moving forward, and big moves are needed this winter, if they finish out the campaign strong, there's a chance he could save his job.
Nick San Miguel of FanSided perfectly described it, highlighting the injuries the ball club has dealt with.
"If they continue this strong finish in their final six games, they could also potentially save Farhan Zaidi's job. It is no secret that Zaidi is in the hot seat in his role as president of baseball operations... But, if the Giants finish the season strong and win either all six or five out of six of their remaining games, they will finish with a winning record. That would be only the second time the team has finished with a winning record under Zaidi. It could be much easier to spin 2024 as a weird year undone by injuries where they were not far off from the playoffs, especially if they finish strong against teams that are going to be playing October baseball."
It's tough to say that keeping him around would be the right decision.
There are certainly questions about Zaidi, and those will ultimately need to be answered in the foreseeable future.
Nonetheless, perhaps the ownership group will take a step back and realize that not everything has gone as it has because of him.
Whatever happens, San Francisco needs to make the right decision.