San Francisco Giants Outfielder ‘Won’t Be Back’ After Matt Chapman Signing
The San Francisco Giants locked Matt Chapman up to a six-year, $150 million extension on Wednesday, a move that eliminated any chance of him leaving in the offseason.
Chapman, however, isn't the only free agency decision they'll have to make over the next few months.
With the Giants looking to improve their team after a disappointing campaign, they could allow some of their free agents to walk to other teams or keep a few around.
Outside of Blake Snell, San Francisco should likely look to let the others leave. They have other needs, and with this free agent class being as loaded as it is with high-end talent, money would be better spent elsewhere.
One interesting name to follow is Michael Conforto.
When the Giants landed Conforto, it looked to be a promising signing. Conforto was an All-Star caliber player earlier in his career and was coming off five straight seasons with an OPS+ of 100 or better.
While he's continued those marks in San Francisco, posting a 100 OPS+ in 2023 and 112 OPS+ in 2024, he could be in line to get a pay raise, perhaps one the Giants shouldn't entertain.
The left-handed hitter is slashing .230/.308/.437 with 16 home runs, 25 doubles, and 56 RBI.
With the Chapman deal, too, there might not be enough money to go around with their other potential moves in free agency.
That's what Zach Pressnell of FanSided believes, predicting that Conforto won't return due to Chapman's new contract.
"Since Conforto is a Scott Boras client, he will likely just end up with the highest bidder, like most of his clients do. With that said, the money that San Fransisco has on the books will keep them from resigning Conforto... It'll be a difficult decision for the Giants to pass up on re-signing him this offseason, but as they look to pursue some other names to fill out the roster, it's a decision that's going to have to be made. Unfortunately, the Matt Chapman extension should be the nail in the coffin for Conforto's time as a Giant."
San Francisco had an interest in landing an outfielder during the deadline, which could lead them to entertain those talks again this winter.
If Conforto were to move on, the need for an outfielder becomes even more significant.
He should do well on the open market nonetheless, as he's been an above-average hitter for his entire nine-year career.