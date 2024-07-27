San Francisco Giants Named Best Fit for All-Star Slugger
The San Francisco Giants are a team that many people will be watching in the coming days. That is because no one knows what will happen in the Bay Area ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
The Giants have played things close to the vest. Analysts are unsure of what direction they will head in, whether it be selling or buying.
With a record of 49-55, conventional wisdom would make it seem that San Francisco is in a position to sell. But, it isn’t as straightforward and simple of a decision for the front office and management.
The team aggressively spent during the offseason, hoping to get back into the playoffs. Wanting to see that through is certainly a possibility, especially given the landscape of the National League.
Despite being six games under the .500 mark, the Giants are 5.5 games out from the last Wild Card spot entering Friday. That isn’t an insurmountable lead by any means, especially with the team getting healthier on the mound.
But, there are four teams between themselves and the San Diego Padres, who are currently holding onto the final playoff spot. That could limit their aggressiveness, as a lot will need to happen for San Francisco to make the playoffs.
If the front office is going to make a move, it will almost assuredly be for a hitter.
One player who could change the tide of their offensive production is Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Blue Jays are expected to be sellers, but not aggressive ones. A player such as Guerrero may not be made available despite the perceived need for a rebuild being necessary.
If Toronto changes course and makes more of their core available, the Giants should get involved in the bidding. In the opinion of Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, San Francisco is one of the best fits for the All-Star slugger.
"The Giants could use more power everywhere, including from a first base spot that has produced only eight long balls. And besides, it's not like they can easily lure sluggers to San Francisco in free agency. Such things paint Guerrero as at least a fun idea for the Giants, but the fit is far from perfect. They're only kinda-sorta in the NL playoff race and above the luxury tax threshold, to boot," he wrote.
Being above the luxury tax is certainly a deterrent.
In most seasons, they wouldn’t even be in the discussion of buying ahead of the deadline with their record.
That's why the 2024 MLB season is a unique one. There is a lack of dominant teams, which has left the door ajar for a team such as the Giants to burst through.
Acquiring a player of Guerrero’s caliber would provide a much-needed boost to the lineup and energize a fan base who has not seen their team in the playoffs since 2021.