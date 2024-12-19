San Francisco Giants Named Most Realistic Landing Spot for Free-Agent Ace
The San Francisco Giants have made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason so far, but Buster Posey might not be done.
After a disappointing season for the Giants in 2024, this offseason has brought some renewed hope for the franchise. So far, Posey has already been able to have a very positive impact on the franchise.
Coming into the offseason, their number one goal was to improve their lineup. They did just that with the signing of Willy Adames. The talented shortstop gives them an all-around strong player to put in the middle of the order for 2025, as suddenly, their offense looks much improved on paper.
While the offense is much better after the addition of Adames, their pitching staff did take a hit when Blake Snell left for the Los Angeles Dodgers. As one of the best pitchers in baseball, replacing Snell will not be easy.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the most realistic signing for the Giants for the rest of the offseason, and he named Corbin Burnes.
“With Fried and Blake Snell spoken for, Burnes is the best pitcher left on the market. And according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Giants and Toronto Blue Jays are the most "aggressive" teams after the 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner. Signing Burnes for upwards of $35 million per year wouldn't square with the Giants' purported desire to cut payroll. But after having done nine-figure deals with Adames and Matt Chapman, it's possible that ship has already sailed and that it's just plain go time.”
Even though it seemed like San Francisco might be looking to reduce payroll this offseason, the big signing of Adames might indicate otherwise. Burnes certainly seems to be on the radar for the Giants, and he would be a great signing.
Last season with the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander totaled a 15-9 record and had a 2.92 ERA. He is very familiar with pitching in the National League, as he won a Cy Young with the Milwaukee Brewers. A pitcher of his caliber coming to San Francisco and getting to make half of his starts at home in the best pitchers’ park in the league could result in a lot of success.
While the price tag isn’t going to be cheap, Burnes is a true ace, who, with the addition of Adames, might be enough to make this team a playoff contender next season. Even though the Giants play in one of the toughest divisions in baseball, the addition of two of the Top-10 free agents this offseason would be a big win.