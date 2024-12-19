San Francisco Giants Named One of 'Most Surprising' Teams in MLB Offseason
The San Francisco Giants came into the MLB offseason looking to make some splash moves to get back into World Series contention. So far, they have accomplished one of those moves.
Early on, the Giants agreed to a seven-year, $182 million contract with star shortstop Willy Adames. They had been connected to him as a potential destination and it was clear that he was their top priority.
Now, there is an obvious need for San Francisco to remain aggressive on the starting pitching front.
Blake Snell ended up leaving town to sign with the National League West rival Los Angeles Dodgers. If the Giants truly want to contend during the 2025 MLB season, they will need to figure out a way to replace him.
One potential option could be Corbin Burnes, who has also been talked about as a top target for San Francisco.
That being said, Kevin Henry of Yardbarker has named the Giants as one of the "most surprising teams" of the MLB offseason so far. And it wasn't just because new president of baseball operations Buster Posey handed out a contract that was the largest in franchise history.
It was what else Posey gave up. That included the Giants second- and fifth-highest selections in next year's draft and $1 million from its international bonus pool. That's because Adames turned down the Brewers' qualifying offer. That's a steep price aside from the contract.
Henry went on to bring up the question of whether or not San Francisco could now look to turn and sign Burnes or another top-notch starting pitcher.
"Posey has made sure to establish early on in his time as general manager that the Giants will spend to get the player they want. Will that extend to someone like Corbin Burnes or another top-of-the-rotation starter?" he wrote.
Adames is a great addition. However, he isn't going to be the one piece that powers the Giants back to being a championship contender.
Backing up the Adames move by signing someone like Burnes could do the trick.
Only time will tell, but the offseason has indeed been interesting for San Francisco. Fans are hoping to see it get even more interesting with another splash addition.
Expect to hear a lot more rumors about the Giants in the coming days. They still have money and they want to win.
With quite a few high-profile free agents still on the market, San Francisco will undoubtedly be linked to some of them.