San Francisco Giants Named 'Perfect Fit' for Superstar Free-Agent Shortstop
The San Francisco Giants are going to be in the running and connected to many free agents in the offseason. Under the new front office, they will look to have another strong offseason after landing stars like Matt Chapman and Blake Snell last winter.
In the short offseason thus far, there has been one name that has consistently come up when talking about San Francisco's free agency.
The Giants have been looking to permanently fill the shortstop role since Brandon Crawford's departure, and it hasn't gone as expected. Marco Luciano was expected to be the shortstop of the future, but he couldn't stick at the position, let alone in the Majors.
Tyler Fitzgerald took over the position in 2024 and had a breakout year, but it's yet to be determined if he can keep that kind of offense up.
Willy Adames is the top shortstop available this offseason, and Bleacher Report has named him a 'perfect fit' for San Francisco.
The market for Adames will be robust, especially since he has expresssed interest in making a position change. If he wants to stick at short, though, a marriage between him and the Giants makes a lot of sense.
The 29-year-old is coming off of a career year, setting highs in home runs (32) and RBIs (112). He also stole a career high 21 bases, helping him to a top 10 NL MVP finish.
Adames may be the best power hitting shortstop in the game. Since 2021, he leads all shortstops with 112 home runs. More power is something San Francisco can use, as they were middle of the pack in the league in home runs in 2024. Still without a 30 home run hitter since 2004, the free agent shortstop could remedy that situation along with Matt Chapman.
Although he's coming off a great walk year, his contract will be nowhere near that of the Trea Turner's and Xander Boagaert's of the world.
Spotrac has his market value at six years, around $152 million and Fangraphs' Crowd Sourcing has his value around exactly the same. It's a contract around the extension given to Chapman and could be very enticing to fill the shortstop role.
San Francisco hasn't gotten much offensive production from the shortstop position since 2021 and Adames looks like he could fill that role if the Giants can nab him.
He clearly won't cost as much as they promised to a player like Carlos Correa, but filling that hole in the lineup is essential if they want to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the division. Until he is signed, Adames will be at the top of their wish list.