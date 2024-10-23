San Francisco Giants Named Potential Trade Suitor for Texas Rangers Gold Glover
Everyone is interested in seeing how the San Francisco Giants are going to operate during the upcoming offseason.
Their front office is under new management with former star catcher Buster Posey taking over as president of baseball operations from Farhan Zaidi. How differently are things going to look, especially with a new general manager also coming aboard eventually?
The new brain trust is certainly going to have their work cut out for them bringing the Giants back to prominence.
There are a lot of holes to fill on the roster before even considering any trades that may occur or arbitration hearings and negotiations have been done. But, there are a few positions that certainly need to be upgraded
Lamonte Wade Jr. is set to hit arbitration this winter. Mark Canha, who was acquired in a trade from the Detroit Tigers ahead of the deadline, is a free agent. Wilmer Flores had his 2024 campaign shut down early because of knee problems and will likely be back on a $3.5 million player option.
There are some interesting options available in free agency. Pete Alonso and Chrisitan Walker would both provide San Francisco with pop in the middle of their order, something they could certainly use more of.
But there are some risks in signing either player. Alonso has seen his power numbers drop, while Walker is going to be 34 when the 2025 campaign gets underway.
Not to mention, both are going to cost a pretty penny on the open market.
That could lead the Giants to check out the trade market. One player who could be a fit for them is Nathaniel Lowe of the Texas Rangers.
A former Silver Slugger and Gold Glover, he was mentioned by Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report as the likeliest player for the 2023 World Series champions to move in a trade this offseason.
A lot of attention has been given to San Francisco star prospect Bryce Eldridge, who has quickly moved up their farm system. But putting all of their eggs into that basket, especially with some of the struggles he has had with the glove, would be incredibly risky.
Lowe is someone who could step into the starting first base role and hold things down until Eldridge is ready. His power numbers have dropped a little below the levels you would like to see from a first baseman, but his glove more than makes up for it.