San Francisco Giants Named 'Top Team' to Watch in MLB Offseason
The San Francisco Giants are hoping to put together an offseason that helps them get back to being a contender in the National League.
Over the last few years, the Giants have been extremely aggressive when it comes to pursuing star talent. However, they have missed on most of their swings for the biggest names.
San Francisco does not need to sign Juan Soto to be a big winner this offseason. They could add a couple of higher tier players and come out a winner. It's all about finding the right fits in positions of need for them to get back to winning.
That being said, there is no question that the Giants are going to be a very active team in free agency and potentially the trade market as well.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today certainly believes that San Francisco will be an interesting team. He has listed them among the top 10 "teams to watch" heading into the offseason.
"Buster Posey’s campaign promise to Giants fans? 'Make the Giants Great Again.' The Giants, tired of all the analytics, the platoons and the bullpen games are going old-school by emphasizing scouting once again. This is why Posey is now in charge instead of Farhan Zaidi. This is why Zack Minasian is their new GM instead of an Ivy Leaguer. And this is why the Giants will be fascinating to watch to see what moves they make."
There should be a very good chance for the Giants to start turning things back around. They have the market, the money, and ability to compete to offer.
One big thing to watch in free agency will be the status of star pitcher Blake Snell. He opted to test free agency this offseason, but it's likely that San Francisco will attempt to bring him back.
Hopefully, they'll be able to get the job done and re-sign him.
After bringing Snell back, the Giants will be looking to add offensive firepower. They could also look to add more starting pitching alongside of Snell.
It will be interesting to see which players San Francisco singles out to pursue. Looking at the market, there are quite a few bats that would make a ton of sense for the Giants. Quite a few pitching options are available that would be good pieces to add as well.
Expect to hear a ton of rumors and moves surrounding San Francisco this offseason. They're a team to watch and will likely look to swing big once again.
Perhaps this is the offseason that they connect and hit a home run with their offseason moves.