San Francisco Giants' Newest Superstar Heating Up After Slow Start
The San Francisco Giants handled the struggling Colorado Rockies with relative ease over the weekend, winning each of the final three games of the four-game set after dropping the first.
With hot bats from the first inning during the Sunday afternoon showdown to close out the series, there is one Giants star in particular who the team is finally starting to see the kind of production they hoped for out of him.
This offseason, San Francisco filled their hole at shortstop by handing the top name on the market — former Milwaukee Brewers star Willy Adames — the largest contract they have doled out in the history of their franchise.
There were flashes over the first month of the season for Adames, but the overall numbers were not strong over the first month.
On Sunday however, Adames showed the kind of power the Giants were hoping they signed when he hit two home runs in his first two at-bats of the game:
Entering Sunday, Adames was posting a slash line of .215/.302/.300 with just two home runs on the year, however that does not tell the story of the way he has been hitting the ball as of late.
Over the last week even prior to the long ball fest on Sunday, Adames had slashed .313/.450/.563 with five hits and four runs scored along with four walks in a total of five games.
In his final season with the Brewers in 2024, Adames actually got off to a hot start, leading to concerns about what the reasoning was for his struggles in the first month.
Every season is different however, and playing in a new place for just the second time in his career as well as moving to an entirely new region of the country brings a level of pressure it takes some time to adjust to.
San Francisco has gotten off to a surprising and wonderful start this year, keeping pace in the National League West even without Adames hitting at anywhere near the rate they had hoped.
In order to continue that momentum through the marathon that is an MLB season, the Giants will need Adames to continue to heat up as he gets more and more comfortable.
With a Top 10 offense in San Francisco thus far in terms of runs scored even without Adames hitting well, him becoming the kind of terrifying power hitter he has been throughout his career is a scary thought for the rest of baseball.