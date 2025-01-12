San Francisco Giants Make Justin Verlander Deal Official, Release Catcher
Baseball fans know that Justin Verlander is going to play for the San Francisco Giants in 2025. His agreement with the Giants was reported several days ago.
The Giants made the deal official on Saturday. That meant the Giants had to make room on their 40-man roster.
To make room for Verlander, the Giants designated for assignment backup catcher Blake Sabol.
Sabol had an enviable slash line with San Francisco last season — .313/.421/.375/.796 — but that came in just 11 games.
He made his MLB debut in 2023 and in 110 games slashed .235/.301/.394/.695 13 home runs and 44 RBI.
He was originally a draft pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates and reached San Francisco in 2022 when he was claimed off waivers.
Along with Verlander’s signing, the Giants recently brought in Sam Huff, a former Top 30 prospect with the Texas Rangers, who will compete to be Patrick Bailey’s backup in 2024.
Verlander, who will turn 42 years old next month, is one of the most decorated pitchers in baseball and will have a spot in Cooperstown one day. He is set to make $15 million this season.
He’s coming off perhaps the worst season of his career. Due to injuries, he only made 17 starts, going 5-6 with a 5.48 ERA with 74 strikeouts and 27 walks.
For his career, he is 262-147 with a 3.30 ERA, with 3,416 strikeouts, putting him among the top pitchers in history in strikeouts.
He’s won three Cy Young award, all in the American League and most recently in 2022 with the Houston Astros, when he went 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA. With 218 strikeouts, he won the AL pitching triple crown. He also won an AL pitching triple crown in 2011.
He also has two World Series rings, both of which came with the Astros in 2017 and 2022.
He is a nine-time All-Star, the 2011 American League MVP, a two-time All-MLB first team selection, the 2006 AL rookie of the year and the 2022 AL comeback player of the year, as he was coming off Tommy John surgery, which led to him missing the entire 2021 campaign.
He also led the AL in victories four times, ERA twice, strikeouts five times and has pitched three no-hitters, the last of which was in 2019.
He is one of only six pitchers that have three or more no-hitters for their career.