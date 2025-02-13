San Francisco Giants Non-Roster Invitee Shares Positive Update on Road to Recovery
There are a few spots still up for grabs on the San Francisco Giants’ Opening Day roster that players will be competing for during spring training.
There are likely a few spots that can be seized in the bullpen, where manager Bob Melvin offered an interesting update on Wednesday.
Ryan Walker will be his closer, which many people presumed would be the case after the strong debut he had in 2024. That means Camilo Doval, a former All-Star, will have a different role heading into the season if he remains with the club.
Someone will also have to step up and replace Taylor Rogers, who was traded to the Cincinnati Reds near the end of January.
One player to keep an eye on is veteran Lou Trivino.
He signed with the Giants on Feb. 6, agreeing to a minor league deal and has aspirations of making the Major League roster.
It would be an impressive feat for the 33-year-old, who has not pitched in a Big League game since Oct. 22, 2022, as a member of the New York Yankees.
Trivino missed the following two campaigns because of Tommy John surgery. But, he has a clean bill of health entering spring training and took a major step forward in his quest to earn a roster spot.
On Wednesday, he had his first bullpen session and came away feeling great.
As shared by Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, he compared his reconstructed elbow to an automotive replacement and is excited to be with some familiar faces.
“Lou Trevino is fully healthy after TJ surgery and throwing a BP today. The new UCL 'was like changing the transmission' he says. Loves being back with Bob Melvin and Matt Chapman,” Slusser shared.
Trivino began his career with the Athletics, where he was teammates with the Giants star third baseman for four seasons from 2018-2021. Melvin was the manager of the franchise from 2011-2021.
The veteran righty could be a great addition to the San Francisco bullpen if he is healthy as he has some elite performances under his belt.
In his 25-game stint with the Yankees, he was unhittable.
Through 21.2 innings, he had a 1.66 ERA with 22 strikeouts, recording an impressive 0.7 WAR and 240 ERA+. He was generating ground balls 50.8% of the time, which in turn also helped limit home runs.
In 11 minor league appearances in 2024, Trivino had a 4.91 ERA.
Even further removed from surgery at this point, he is a prime bounce-back candidate that the Giants should give a real chance to in 2025.