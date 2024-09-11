San Francisco Giants Not Named Team 'That Could' Call for New York Yankees Star
The San Francisco Giants decision to sign Matt Chapman to a long-term extension should be a good indication of what's to come in the future. If the Giants are comfortable handing over a contract worth over $150 million, that should mean they're interested in improving the rest of the roster.
If that isn't their plan, it's tough to see San Francisco's outlook. They've made questionable moves over the past few years, but this would be the worst. Not because Chapman isn't a good player, but because keeping him around to not spend on the remainder of the team wouldn't make any sense.
The expectation around Major League Baseball is for them to be active this offseason, as there are jobs on the line in the front office. If the Giants don't have a better season next year than they did this campaign, changes will have to be made. It's unfortunately as simple as that.
One of the players they could look to add is Juan Soto of the New York Yankees. San Francisco has been linked to him a few times, but it still remains to be seen if they'd be willing to give him the type of money he's looking for.
The left-handed slugger is expected to get a contract of around $500 million, a massive price to pay for one player. However, if there's one-hitter around Major League Baseball who might be worth that price, it's Soto due to his age and production.
The latest report on the Dominican Republic native isn't too promising for the Giants. Jorge Castillo of ESPN listed the teams that could make a call on Soto, but he didn't include San Francisco on his list.
"The Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are among the other clubs that could make calls. The Nationals would love a reunion, according to people with knowledge of the situation, but it would take ownership allocating more money for Soto than they were previously willing to offer."
A lot can change from now until the offseason, but it'd be a good indication if he were in some of these rumors. He's been in a few, but not all of them.
Soto's play has been elite for the Yankees in 2024. He's currently slashing .292/.423/.582 with 38 home runs, 28 doubles, 98 RBI, and a league-leading 117 walks in 517 at-bats.
For a team that's struggled to put together a competent lineup over the past 12 months, the Giants would be heading in the right direction if they landed him.
Only time will tell.