San Francisco Giants' Only Option is Be Patient with Struggling Superstar
It has been a great start to the season for the San Francisco Giants, but one of their key players has underperformed quite a bit.
The Giants have been one of the biggest surprises in baseball so far this year after coming into the campaign without expectations being overly high.
So far, San Francisco has been led by a talented bullpen and an improved lineup. Offense has been an issue for many years now for the Giants, but some surprise contributors have sparked them to a strong start.
While the rotation was expected to be their strength, the back end of the unit has struggled and some changes might have to be made to test out some other arms.
However, one of the most glaring weaknesses for the team has been the play of their biggest signing in free agency.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the early struggles of Willy Adames and the Giants having no other option than to be patient.
“He did homer off Nick Pivetta the other day and reached base safely in 10 of his final 11 games in April. But he needed that surge to get his early slugging percentage up to a wildly disappointing .300,” he wrote.
The signing of Adames this winter was a significant deal for San Francisco. This had been a franchise struggling to add talent in free agency, but locking up Adames figured to help fix their offense.
In 2024 with the Milwaukee Brewers, he slashed 251/.331/.462 with 32 home runs and 112 RBI. Those types of numbers were exactly what the Giants were hoping to get in the middle of the order, but that has yet to be the case.
So far this campaign, Adames has slashed .215/.302/.300 with just two home runs. While the shortstop is starting to get on base at a higher clip, the slugging percentage and batting average are both still very poor.
The 29-year-old hasn’t always been the best to start the season at the plate, but the numbers so far have been poor.
Considering his struggles as one of the best players on the team, it’s been really impressive that San Francisco has been able to do as well as they have.
Fortunately, Adames does have a strong track record and wasn’t just a one hit wonder in 2024. The talented shortstop should be able to turn things around, and when he does, the Giants might legitimize their early success.
After signing him to a massive long-term contract, San Francisco doesn’t have another option than to be patient with him. However, that patience should pay off sooner rather than later.