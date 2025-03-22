San Francisco Giants Option Former Top Prospect After Disappointing Spring
The San Francisco Giants have optioned left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison out of Major League camp, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.
Harrison, formerly one of the top prospects in the organization, was locked in a battle for the fifth and final spot in the team's starting rotation with fellow young hurlers Landen Roupp and Hayden Birdsong.
In three spring training appearances, Harrison struggled to the tune of a 10.80 ERA over 6.2 innings pitched. He allowed 13 hits and struck out nine batters in those games.
According to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports, Harrison was behind the eight ball from the start of camp due to losing weight from a virus before spring training began.
These struggled allowed Roupp and Birdsong to make strong cases to start the year with the Giants. Roupp has a 3.75 ERA over four spring starts, and Birdsong has dominated every chance he's gotten.
The flamethrowing 23-year-old has struck out 18 batters over 12 innings pitched while allowing a 0.75 ERA in his four appearances, building off of an intriguing showing at the MLB level in 2024.
The San Francisco rotation is set to be led by entrenched ace Logan Webb. Veterans Justin Verlander and Robbie Ray are set to hold the No. 2 and 3 spots, and both have looked outstanding this spring. Converted reliever Jordan Hicks will take the fourth spot.
Harrison was projected to round out the group prior to his struggles in the spring.
He will likely now begin the season with Triple-A Sacramento, where he will look to rebuild his velocity and right the ship before he gets another crack at MLB success later on in the year.