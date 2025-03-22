Giants Baseball Insider

San Francisco Giants Option Former Top Prospect After Disappointing Spring

The San Francisco Giants optioned their former top pitching prospect to the minor leagues.

Kyle Morton

Jul 26, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Kyle Harrison (45) pitches during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park.
Jul 26, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Kyle Harrison (45) pitches during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park. / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco Giants have optioned left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison out of Major League camp, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Harrison, formerly one of the top prospects in the organization, was locked in a battle for the fifth and final spot in the team's starting rotation with fellow young hurlers Landen Roupp and Hayden Birdsong.

In three spring training appearances, Harrison struggled to the tune of a 10.80 ERA over 6.2 innings pitched. He allowed 13 hits and struck out nine batters in those games.

According to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports, Harrison was behind the eight ball from the start of camp due to losing weight from a virus before spring training began.

These struggled allowed Roupp and Birdsong to make strong cases to start the year with the Giants. Roupp has a 3.75 ERA over four spring starts, and Birdsong has dominated every chance he's gotten.

The flamethrowing 23-year-old has struck out 18 batters over 12 innings pitched while allowing a 0.75 ERA in his four appearances, building off of an intriguing showing at the MLB level in 2024.

The San Francisco rotation is set to be led by entrenched ace Logan Webb. Veterans Justin Verlander and Robbie Ray are set to hold the No. 2 and 3 spots, and both have looked outstanding this spring. Converted reliever Jordan Hicks will take the fourth spot.

Harrison was projected to round out the group prior to his struggles in the spring.

He will likely now begin the season with Triple-A Sacramento, where he will look to rebuild his velocity and right the ship before he gets another crack at MLB success later on in the year.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kyle Morton
KYLE MORTON

Kyle Morton has covered various sports from amateur to professional level athletics. A graduate of Fordham University, Kyle specializes in MLB and NHL coverage while having previous bylines with SB Nation, The Hockey Writers, HighSchoolOT, and Sports World News. He spent time working the beat for the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and is an avid fan of the NHL, MLB, NFL and college basketball. Enjoys the outdoors and hiking in his free time away from sports.

Home/San Francisco Giants News