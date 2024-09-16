San Francisco Giants Ownership Hasn’t Decided on President of Baseball Ops Future
After signing Matt Chapman to a $151 million contract, the expectation around Major League Baseball seemed to be that the San Francisco Giants would keep Bob Melvin and Farhan Zaidi.
There weren't many questions about Melvin, as he's proven throughout his coaching career to be one of the better managers in baseball.
Zaidi, however, should be on the hot seat. While his moves haven't necessarily been bad during his time with the organization, they haven't panned out.
On paper, they look to be the right moves when he makes them, but at the end of the day, it's all about the production on the field. If he can't get the Giants back to the top of the baseball world, they need to find somebody who can.
Despite the expectations that he'll remain with San Francisco, a new report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today suggested that the Giants don't know what they're doing just yet.
They only have two weeks to make this decision, and it's arguably the biggest one they'll have to make all offseason, despite the need for more talent on the roster.
"Two weeks remain and the San Francisco Giants ownership group still has not decided whether to bring Farhan Zaidi, president of baseball operations, back for the 2025 season in the final year of his contract."
There are reasons to believe they might go in a different direction and reasons to think they might stay with him.
Zaidi could benefit from the fact that San Francisco will be a gold mine moving forward because of the Oakland Athletics moving to Sacramento. That's expected to bring the Giants a ton of money, as fans in the Bay Area will want to watch a professional baseball team.
"Enough with all of the wild rumors and speculation. The Oakland A’s are playing in Sacramento next year, and at least through 2027, and no one is going to profit more than the Giants, who never returned the territorial rights the A’s gave them when they nearly moved to Tampa 30 years ago," Nightengale wrote.
There's also a scenario where San Francisco doesn't want him back because of that. If they believe they have an opportunity to make serious money over the next couple of years due to this situation, they need the best man in place to help them achieve that.
No matter the direction they pick to head in, it's a tough one.
If they decided to part ways, they'd also have to consider who they'd bring in, adding more stress to an offseason that needs to be a home run for this organization.