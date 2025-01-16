San Francisco Giants Pitcher Achieves Notable Recognition in MLB's Top-10 List
The San Francisco Giants have two former Cy Young winners in their rotation (Justin Verlander and Robbie Ray), but neither one is their best starting pitcher.
That honor belongs to Logan Webb, who made his first All-Star team in 2024 and earned NL Cy Young votes for the third straight year.
Not surprisingly, Webb cracked MLB Network's top-10 starting pitcher rankings for 2025, clocking in at No. 9 ahead of Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez.
Webb also made the top 10 last offseason, then lived up to the hype by leading the National League in starts (33), innings pitched (204 2/3) and shutouts (1) in 2024.
The 28-year-old righty has been one of the best pitchers in baseball over the last four years, blending consistency with elite durability. He's logged 761 1/3 innings during that time (second in MLB behind Philadelphia Phillies star Aaron Nola), going 50-35 with a 3.18 ERA, a 2.99 FIP, 17.9 WAR and a 1.14 WHIP.
Webb has thrown the most innings in baseball over the last two seasons combined (420 2/3), leading the NL in both years. While he lacks elite strikeout stuff and doesn't miss as many bats as other aces, he's one of the best in the game at limiting mistakes, walks and hard contact.
With Webb signed through 2028, the Giants are counting on him to be their ace for the next several seasons. Verlander and Ray are both coming off injury-plagued and ineffective 2024 seasons, so Webb will likely need to carry a heavy load again in 2025.
He also won't be able to share the burden with two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, who left San Francisco after just one season to join the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency.
Based on his age, health and track record, Webb appears poised to lead the Giants' rotation again in 2025 and beyond.